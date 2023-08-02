Canal Capital Management LLC Sells 18,163 Shares of Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Canal Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Free Report) by 83.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,478 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 18,163 shares during the period. Canal Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Block were worth $239,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SQ. Decatur Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Block by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Decatur Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,783 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $513,000 after buying an additional 378 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Block in the 1st quarter worth approximately $387,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Block in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $228,000. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Block by 31.3% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 25,320 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,616,000 after purchasing an additional 6,038 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Block in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $516,000. 63.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Block Stock Performance

Shares of SQ traded down $2.89 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $75.87. 2,743,572 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,562,889. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.83. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $68.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.47. Block, Inc. has a 1 year low of $51.34 and a 1 year high of $93.19. The stock has a market cap of $45.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -131.22 and a beta of 2.32.

Insider Activity at Block

Block ( NYSE:SQ Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $4.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.58 billion. Block had a negative net margin of 1.92% and a negative return on equity of 1.22%. Equities analysts anticipate that Block, Inc. will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Alyssa Henry sold 2,357 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.61, for a total transaction of $140,500.77. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 486,262 shares in the company, valued at $28,986,077.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Block news, insider Alyssa Henry sold 2,357 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.61, for a total value of $140,500.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 486,262 shares in the company, valued at $28,986,077.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 3,369 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.61, for a total transaction of $200,826.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 238,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,192,604.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 34,199 shares of company stock worth $2,250,649. 10.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Block from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Sunday, April 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Block from $108.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Block from $103.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Sunday, May 7th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Block from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Block from $75.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Block currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.70.

About Block

(Free Report)

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

Featured Articles

