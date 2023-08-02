Capital Advantage Inc. Has $2.60 Million Stock Position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Capital Advantage Inc. reduced its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,848 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 82 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 ETF accounts for 0.6% of Capital Advantage Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Capital Advantage Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $2,604,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Planned Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. now owns 6,831 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,191,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Day & Ennis LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Day & Ennis LLC now owns 4,241 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $740,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC now owns 4,417 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $770,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Family Firm Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 5,970 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Forum Private Client Group LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Forum Private Client Group LLC now owns 2,867 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $500,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. 97.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:IWM traded down $3.20 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $194.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,949,835 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,308,775. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $186.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $183.12. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a twelve month low of $162.50 and a twelve month high of $201.99.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

