Capital Advantage Inc. Purchases 3,550 Shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI)

Capital Advantage Inc. raised its position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 257,334 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,550 shares during the period. Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF accounts for 3.4% of Capital Advantage Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Capital Advantage Inc. owned about 0.28% of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF worth $16,143,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 99.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,461,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,652,000 after acquiring an additional 1,227,667 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 242.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,042,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,519,000 after acquiring an additional 738,345 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 21.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,804,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,624,000 after acquiring an additional 684,660 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 46.4% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,487,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,626,000 after acquiring an additional 471,562 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MCIA Inc bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF during the 1st quarter worth $28,370,000.

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ VYMI traded down $1.17 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $63.94. 210,377 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 468,591. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.23 billion, a PE ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 0.81. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $63.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.19. Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF has a 52 week low of $51.24 and a 52 week high of $66.13.

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 21st were given a $1.187 dividend. This represents a $4.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 20th. This is a boost from Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31.

The Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (VYMI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that are expected to pay above average dividends over the next 12 months. VYMI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.

