Capital Analysts LLC Acquires 22,017 Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Capital Analysts LLC increased its stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 17.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 151,102 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,017 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $7,085,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Snider Financial Group increased its position in shares of Citigroup by 96,645.9% during the first quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 84,494,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,512,000 after acquiring an additional 84,407,589 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Citigroup by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 34,659,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,565,221,000 after purchasing an additional 235,958 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,852,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,169,317,000 after purchasing an additional 666,560 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Citigroup by 216,016.2% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 21,888,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,026,340,000 after buying an additional 21,878,117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Citigroup by 67.4% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,411,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $923,209,000 after buying an additional 8,217,942 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.39% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on C shares. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Citigroup from $53.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Citigroup in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America boosted their price target on Citigroup from $58.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, June 5th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Citigroup from $64.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Citigroup in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Citigroup currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.73.

Citigroup stock traded down $0.75 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $46.32. The company had a trading volume of 13,101,861 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,750,439. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The stock has a market cap of $90.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.55. Citigroup Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.01 and a 1-year high of $54.56. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.80.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 14th. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.02. Citigroup had a net margin of 10.24% and a return on equity of 6.80%. The company had revenue of $19.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.30 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 7th will be issued a $0.53 dividend. This is a boost from Citigroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 4th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.58%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.33%.

About Citigroup

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Institutional Clients Group (ICG), Personal Banking and Wealth Management (PBWM), and Legacy Franchises.

