Capital Analysts LLC Acquires 7,870 Shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF)

Capital Analysts LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF – Free Report) by 7.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 111,055 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,870 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF were worth $6,168,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF during the first quarter valued at $15,440,120,000. Kalos Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF during the first quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF during the first quarter valued at $40,000.

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF Price Performance

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF stock traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $56.21. 124,124 shares of the stock traded hands. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a PE ratio of 36.65 and a beta of 0.84. iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF has a 12-month low of $88.40 and a 12-month high of $104.37. The business’s 50-day moving average is $55.22 and its 200-day moving average is $55.75.

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF Company Profile

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index (the Index). The Index consists of selected real estate investment trusts (REITs).

