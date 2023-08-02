Capital Analysts LLC Boosts Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Capital Analysts LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 471.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 137,446 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 113,393 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF makes up 0.6% of Capital Analysts LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $10,514,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BSV. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 6,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $509,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $678,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Scott Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 2.6% in the first quarter. Scott Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Loudon Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 1.7% in the first quarter. Loudon Investment Management LLC now owns 9,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $762,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 2,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $75.39. The stock had a trading volume of 1,591,030 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,895,324. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $74.03 and a 52-week high of $77.24. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $75.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.93.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

