Capital Analysts LLC Grows Stock Holdings in JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JVAL)

Capital Analysts LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JVAL – Free Report) by 7.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 500,521 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,715 shares during the period. JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF makes up approximately 1.0% of Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. Capital Analysts LLC owned approximately 2.05% of JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF worth $17,048,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF by 192.0% in the 1st quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 521,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,734,000 after acquiring an additional 342,873 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF by 1,267.4% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 186,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,883,000 after purchasing an additional 172,561 shares during the period. Lee Financial Group Hawaii Inc. bought a new stake in JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,688,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,816,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF by 368.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 86,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,181,000 after purchasing an additional 67,685 shares during the period.

JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of JVAL stock traded down $0.39 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $36.87. 1,268,613 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 228,685. JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $29.49 and a 12 month high of $37.43. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $35.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $659.97 million, a PE ratio of 11.27 and a beta of 1.05.

JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF Profile

The JPMorgan U.S. Value Factor ETF (JVAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the JP Morgan US Value Factor index. The fund tracks an index of large-cap US equities that are selected and weighted by four relative valuation factors: book yield, earnings yield, dividend yield and cash flow yield.

