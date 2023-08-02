Capital Analysts LLC Has $4.89 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Capital Analysts LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 10.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,411 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,254 shares during the quarter. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $4,890,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bartlett & Co. LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 35.7% during the first quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 794 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period. 9258 Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $235,000. JMG Financial Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 3.1% during the first quarter. JMG Financial Group Ltd. now owns 45,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,333,000 after purchasing an additional 1,397 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA grew its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 9,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,310,000 after purchasing an additional 929 shares during the period. Finally, Berkeley Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 2.0% during the first quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 78,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,863,000 after purchasing an additional 1,516 shares during the period.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Value ETF stock traded down $0.88 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $145.79. 2,677,704 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,261,216. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $141.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $140.18. The firm has a market cap of $106.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52 week low of $122.54 and a 52 week high of $147.73.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

