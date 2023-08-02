Capital Analysts LLC Has $7.71 Million Stake in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Capital Analysts LLC grew its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) by 2.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,828 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 623 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $7,706,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in APD. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the 4th quarter valued at about $962,356,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 111,211.3% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,640,729 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $505,771,000 after purchasing an additional 1,639,255 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 26.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,414,008 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,668,923,000 after buying an additional 1,115,729 shares during the last quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the fourth quarter worth about $178,964,000. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd purchased a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals during the 4th quarter valued at about $132,660,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

Air Products and Chemicals stock traded down $3.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $299.32. 992,428 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 956,619. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.49 billion, a PE ratio of 30.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The business’s 50-day moving average is $289.77 and its 200-day moving average is $288.44. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $224.75 and a 12-month high of $328.56.

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The basic materials company reported $2.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.64 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.08 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 16.58% and a return on equity of 16.96%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.38 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 11.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 2nd will be paid a $1.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 29th. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 71.57%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on APD. Citigroup initiated coverage on Air Products and Chemicals in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $317.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho reduced their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $325.00 to $322.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $340.00 to $325.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Air Products and Chemicals has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $316.80.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

