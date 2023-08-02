Capital Analysts LLC Has $9.12 Million Stock Holdings in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Capital Analysts LLC raised its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) by 1.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,884 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 443 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $9,123,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. HM Payson & Co. raised its stake in Motorola Solutions by 52.3% during the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 134 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MSI traded down $0.48 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $287.65. 651,145 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 748,922. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.15. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $212.76 and a 52 week high of $299.43. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $286.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $278.86. The firm has a market cap of $48.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.92.

Motorola Solutions ( NYSE:MSI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.12 billion. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 14.63% and a negative return on equity of 1,549.95%. The company’s revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.53 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 10.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th were issued a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. Motorola Solutions’s payout ratio is 44.00%.

In related news, CAO Katherine A. Maher sold 1,933 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.01, for a total value of $558,656.33. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,611 shares in the company, valued at $465,595.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Motorola Solutions news, CAO Katherine A. Maher sold 1,933 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.01, for a total transaction of $558,656.33. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $465,595.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $291.13, for a total value of $14,556,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 91,843 shares in the company, valued at $26,738,252.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 101,933 shares of company stock valued at $29,642,156 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

MSI has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Motorola Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $310.00 to $335.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Motorola Solutions from $303.00 to $329.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Motorola Solutions has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $301.67.

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

