Capital Analysts LLC Raises Position in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

Capital Analysts LLC lifted its stake in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) by 0.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,394 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the quarter. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $8,458,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in Elevance Health during the fourth quarter worth $6,527,828,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Elevance Health during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,160,082,000. Sanders Capital LLC bought a new stake in Elevance Health in the fourth quarter worth about $1,991,235,000. Edmp Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Elevance Health during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,580,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Elevance Health in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,285,920,000. Institutional investors own 88.30% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Elevance Health

In other Elevance Health news, Director Robert L. Dixon, Jr. sold 310 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $476.71, for a total transaction of $147,780.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,594,530.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on ELV shares. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $555.00 target price on shares of Elevance Health in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Elevance Health in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $547.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Elevance Health from $572.00 to $535.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Elevance Health from $571.00 to $575.00 in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $572.00 price objective on shares of Elevance Health in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $568.93.

Elevance Health Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of Elevance Health stock traded up $3.74 on Wednesday, reaching $471.72. The stock had a trading volume of 963,672 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,249,820. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $452.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $465.27. Elevance Health, Inc. has a 1 year low of $412.00 and a 1 year high of $549.52.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The company reported $9.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.78 by $0.26. Elevance Health had a return on equity of 20.24% and a net margin of 3.87%. The business had revenue of $43.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $8.04 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 32.9 EPS for the current year.

Elevance Health Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be paid a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. Elevance Health’s payout ratio is currently 22.17%.

Elevance Health Profile

Elevance Health, Inc operates as a health benefits company. The company operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, CarelonRx, and Other. It supports consumers, families, and communities across the entire care journey connecting to the care, support, and resources to lead healthier lives.

Featured Articles

