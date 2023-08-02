Capital Analysts LLC Sells 246 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Capital Analysts LLC lessened its stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 1.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,892 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 246 shares during the quarter. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $5,412,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Amica Mutual Insurance Co. raised its holdings in Mastercard by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Amica Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 33,311 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $12,106,000 after acquiring an additional 2,836 shares during the period. Amica Retiree Medical Trust boosted its position in Mastercard by 16.1% during the first quarter. Amica Retiree Medical Trust now owns 4,236 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,539,000 after buying an additional 586 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its position in Mastercard by 2.7% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 9,023 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,279,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its position in Mastercard by 2.3% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 35,541 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $12,916,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, Wayfinding Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Mastercard during the first quarter valued at about $250,000. Institutional investors own 81.33% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on MA shares. Tigress Financial upped their price target on shares of Mastercard from $472.00 to $476.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $400.00 to $435.00 in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $440.00 to $455.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $437.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $436.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Raghuvir Malhotra sold 11,398 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $381.62, for a total value of $4,349,704.76. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,465 shares in the company, valued at $3,612,033.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 125,816 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $386.28, for a total transaction of $48,600,204.48. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 100,437,277 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,796,911,359.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Raghuvir Malhotra sold 11,398 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $381.62, for a total transaction of $4,349,704.76. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,465 shares in the company, valued at $3,612,033.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 526,159 shares of company stock worth $201,367,930. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Mastercard Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE:MA traded down $7.05 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $390.02. 2,409,812 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,802,399. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $384.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $373.78. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52-week low of $276.87 and a 52-week high of $405.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market cap of $369.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.11.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.05. Mastercard had a net margin of 43.37% and a return on equity of 178.10%. The firm had revenue of $6.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.56 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 9th. Investors of record on Friday, July 7th will be issued a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 6th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.37%.

Mastercard Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

Featured Stories

