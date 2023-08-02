Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (NYSEARCA:CGDV) Shares Purchased by Carson Advisory Inc.

Carson Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (NYSEARCA:CGDV – Free Report) by 16.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 52,830 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,457 shares during the period. Capital Group Dividend Value ETF makes up approximately 1.2% of Carson Advisory Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Carson Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF were worth $1,318,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. tru Independence LLC increased its stake in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 4.9% in the first quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 8,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the period. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 1.1% during the first quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 56,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,410,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 77.3% during the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 1.4% during the first quarter. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC now owns 96,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,411,000 after acquiring an additional 1,349 shares during the period.

Capital Group Dividend Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA CGDV traded down $0.39 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $27.79. 651,118 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 822,455. Capital Group Dividend Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $20.41 and a fifty-two week high of $28.27. The firm has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a PE ratio of 17.83 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.54.

About Capital Group Dividend Value ETF

The Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (CGDV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that primarily invests in stocks of dividend-paying, large- and mid-cap US companies. The fund seeks to produce income exceeding the average yield on US stocks.

