Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFFN) Announces $0.09 Quarterly Dividend

Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFFN – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, July 25th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, August 4th will be given a dividend of 0.085 per share by the savings and loans company on Friday, August 18th. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 3rd.

Capitol Federal Financial has a payout ratio of 154.5% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect Capitol Federal Financial to earn $0.20 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $0.34 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 170.0%.

NASDAQ:CFFN opened at $6.64 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $904.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.44 and a beta of 0.38. Capitol Federal Financial has a 12-month low of $5.24 and a 12-month high of $10.12.

In other Capitol Federal Financial news, Director Jeffrey R. Thompson acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.00 per share, for a total transaction of $60,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 58,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $350,118. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Insiders have acquired 21,800 shares of company stock worth $123,868 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Capitol Federal Financial by 1.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,405,169 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $169,364,000 after purchasing an additional 208,649 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Capitol Federal Financial by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,526,985 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $128,874,000 after purchasing an additional 76,027 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Capitol Federal Financial by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,743,317 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $52,113,000 after purchasing an additional 654,200 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Capitol Federal Financial by 24.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,338,905 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $42,661,000 after purchasing an additional 1,247,051 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Capitol Federal Financial by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,646,076 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $31,268,000 after purchasing an additional 149,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.90% of the company’s stock.

Capitol Federal Financial, Inc operates as the holding company for Capitol Federal Savings Bank that provides various retail banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts a range of deposit products, including savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, and certificates of deposit.

