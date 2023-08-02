Capricorn Energy PLC (LON:CNE) Receives GBX 249 Consensus PT from Analysts

Capricorn Energy PLC (LON:CNE – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the five ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 249 ($3.20).

A number of brokerages recently commented on CNE. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of Capricorn Energy from GBX 235 ($3.02) to GBX 220 ($2.82) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Capricorn Energy to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the company from GBX 300 ($3.85) to GBX 225 ($2.89) in a research note on Monday, July 10th.

Capricorn Energy Stock Performance

Shares of CNE stock opened at GBX 178.20 ($2.29) on Wednesday. Capricorn Energy has a 52-week low of GBX 164.60 ($2.11) and a 52-week high of GBX 263.20 ($3.38). The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 188.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 219.46. The company has a market capitalization of £255.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -233.95, a PEG ratio of -1.92 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.41, a quick ratio of 6.29 and a current ratio of 9.65.

About Capricorn Energy

Capricorn Energy PLC, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of oil and gas. It holds a portfolio of exploration, development, and production assets in the United Kingdom, Israel, Egypt, Mauritania, Mexico, and Suriname. The company was formerly known as Cairn Energy PLC and changed its name to Capricorn Energy PLC in December 2021.

