Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX) Price Target Raised to $9.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $6.00 to $9.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective points to a potential downside of 33.33% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on CDLX. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Cardlytics from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Craig Hallum raised their target price on Cardlytics from $7.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Cardlytics in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th.

NASDAQ CDLX traded up $2.23 on Wednesday, hitting $13.50. 2,916,872 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,441,743. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.15. Cardlytics has a 12 month low of $2.57 and a 12 month high of $18.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $457.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.93 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29.

Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.22. Cardlytics had a negative return on equity of 23.55% and a negative net margin of 164.33%. The business had revenue of $64.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.55 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cardlytics will post -2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Andrew Christiansen sold 13,404 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.20, for a total value of $136,720.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 70,775 shares in the company, valued at approximately $721,905. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Andrew Christiansen sold 13,404 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.20, for a total value of $136,720.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 70,775 shares in the company, valued at approximately $721,905. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Karim Saad Temsamani sold 25,574 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.13, for a total value of $156,768.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 24,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $149,731.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 49,533 shares of company stock valued at $357,900 in the last ninety days. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Cardlytics by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 64,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,844,000 after purchasing an additional 1,575 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cardlytics by 58.7% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 17,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $961,000 after acquiring an additional 6,464 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Cardlytics by 2.6% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 34,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,878,000 after acquiring an additional 856 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of Cardlytics during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,629,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cardlytics by 0.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,928,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,005,000 after purchasing an additional 23,393 shares in the last quarter. 84.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cardlytics, Inc operates an advertising platform in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers Cardlytics platform, a proprietary native bank advertising channel that enables marketers to reach customers through their network of financial institution partners through digital channels, such as online, mobile applications, email, and various real-time notifications; and Bridg platform, a customer data platform which utilizes point-of-sale data and enables marketers to perform analytics and targeted loyalty marketing, as well as measure the impact of their marketing.

