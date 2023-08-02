CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) Stock Price Up 6%

CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA – Get Free Report) rose 6% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $11.37 and last traded at $11.12. Approximately 182,932 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 1,111,432 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.49.
CDNA has been the subject of several analyst reports. BTIG Research downgraded CareDx from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on CareDx in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CareDx currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.00.
CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by ($0.12). CareDx had a negative net margin of 25.25% and a negative return on equity of 18.65%. The business had revenue of $77.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.98 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that CareDx, Inc will post -1.97 EPS for the current year.
In other CareDx news, Director Peter Maag sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.34, for a total transaction of $51,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 309,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,201,853.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Reginald Seeto sold 5,260 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.33, for a total transaction of $54,335.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 488,870 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,050,027.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Peter Maag sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.34, for a total value of $51,700.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 309,657 shares in the company, valued at $3,201,853.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,597 shares of company stock valued at $299,046 in the last quarter. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. US Bancorp DE increased its position in CareDx by 34.2% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after acquiring an additional 2,173 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in CareDx by 61.2% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 7,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 2,850 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its position in CareDx by 80.2% in the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 11,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,000 after acquiring an additional 4,940 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in CareDx by 56.3% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 27,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after acquiring an additional 9,938 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in CareDx by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 55,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,039,000 after acquiring an additional 481 shares during the period.
CareDx, Inc discovers, develops, and commercializes diagnostic solutions for transplant patients and caregivers. It also provides AlloSure Kidney, a donor-derived cell-free DNA (dd-cfDNA) solution for kidney transplant patients; AlloMap Heart, a gene expression solution for heart transplant patients; AlloSure Heart, a dd-cfDNA solution for heart transplant patients; and AlloSure Lung, a dd-cfDNA solution for lung transplant patients.
