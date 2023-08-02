Carson Advisory Inc. Acquires 402 Shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Carson Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Free Report) by 4.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,590 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 402 shares during the period. Carson Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Newmont were worth $421,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lesa Sroufe & Co boosted its stake in Newmont by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Lesa Sroufe & Co now owns 62,574 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,953,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Newmont by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,998 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $490,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Newmont by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,157 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Newmont by 20.9% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,383 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Newmont by 53.4% during the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 692 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.82% of the company’s stock.

Newmont Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of Newmont stock traded down $0.90 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $40.81. 5,190,047 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,892,430. Newmont Co. has a 52-week low of $37.45 and a 52-week high of $60.08. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.05. The firm has a market cap of $32.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -43.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Newmont Announces Dividend

Newmont ( NYSE:NEM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The basic materials company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.06). Newmont had a negative net margin of 6.77% and a positive return on equity of 5.74%. The company had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.46 EPS. Newmont’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Newmont Co. will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 7th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 6th. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio is presently -166.66%.

In other Newmont news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.85, for a total value of $471,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 278,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,913,971.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

NEM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. National Bank Financial raised their price target on Newmont from C$91.00 to C$94.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Newmont in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Argus lowered their price target on Newmont from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Newmont from $58.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on Newmont from $64.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Newmont currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $59.19.

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2022, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 96.1 million ounces and land position of 61,500 square kilometers.

