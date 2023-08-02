Carson Advisory Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)

Carson Advisory Inc. raised its stake in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR – Free Report) by 12.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,390 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 825 shares during the period. Carson Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Whirlpool were worth $976,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cutler Group LLC CA acquired a new stake in Whirlpool in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Whirlpool in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Whirlpool by 96.2% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Whirlpool in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its holdings in Whirlpool by 526.3% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 238 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.04% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Juan Carlos Puente sold 420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.16, for a total value of $56,347.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,374,497.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO James W. Peters sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.12, for a total transaction of $858,720.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 40,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,834,143.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Juan Carlos Puente sold 420 shares of Whirlpool stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.16, for a total value of $56,347.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,374,497.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 26,420 shares of company stock valued at $3,778,667. Insiders own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Whirlpool from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Whirlpool in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Bank of America cut their price objective on Whirlpool from $90.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Whirlpool from $118.00 to $121.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Whirlpool in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $131.00.

Shares of WHR traded up $2.13 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $145.41. 1,060,368 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 763,821. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $145.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $140.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92. Whirlpool Co. has a 12-month low of $124.10 and a 12-month high of $178.05.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 24th. The company reported $4.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.76 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $4.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.81 billion. Whirlpool had a positive return on equity of 29.70% and a negative net margin of 8.13%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.97 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Whirlpool Co. will post 16.43 EPS for the current year.

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products and services in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances, and commercial laundry products and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

