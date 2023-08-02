Carson Advisory Inc. Decreases Holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Carson Advisory Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 11.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,154 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,692 shares during the quarter. Carson Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $492,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WFC. Silicon Valley Capital Partners purchased a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Studio Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 494.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 2,754 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 2,291 shares during the period. Finally, Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the first quarter worth $30,000. 72.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on WFC shares. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $54.00 to $51.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $46.00 to $49.00 in a report on Friday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. VNET Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Monday, June 26th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.62.

Wells Fargo & Company Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE WFC traded down $0.80 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $44.91. 8,740,254 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,620,248. Wells Fargo & Company has a 1 year low of $35.25 and a 1 year high of $48.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $168.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $42.87 and a 200 day moving average of $42.32.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $20.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.11 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 16.18% and a return on equity of 11.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Wells Fargo & Company Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 4th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.12%. This is a positive change from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.00%.

About Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

