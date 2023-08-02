Carson Advisory Inc. Decreases Stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Carson Advisory Inc. decreased its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 6.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,350 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 429 shares during the period. Carson Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $257,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Paragon Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 522.1% in the first quarter. Paragon Advisors LLC now owns 167,540 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,768,000 after acquiring an additional 140,608 shares during the period. Coombe Bender & Co LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 23.6% during the first quarter. Coombe Bender & Co LLC now owns 116,502 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,707,000 after buying an additional 22,279 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 113.8% during the first quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 12,385 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $500,000 after buying an additional 6,593 shares during the last quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 4.9% in the first quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 349,472 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $14,119,000 after purchasing an additional 16,220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Starfox Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.8% during the first quarter. Starfox Financial Services LLC now owns 65,773 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,689,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

VWO stock traded down $0.95 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $41.52. 6,805,380 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,175,537. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.69. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $34.88 and a 52 week high of $43.22.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.