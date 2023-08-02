Carson Advisory Inc. Has $717,000 Stock Holdings in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Carson Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Free Report) by 1.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,670 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 151 shares during the quarter. Carson Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $717,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in Prudential Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Prudential Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Prudential Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Prudential Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 695.0% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the period. 55.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Prudential Financial Stock Performance

PRU traded down $1.53 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $94.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,616,357 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,168,414. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $75.37 and a 52 week high of $110.96. The company’s 50-day moving average is $88.07 and its 200-day moving average is $89.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market cap of $34.61 billion, a PE ratio of 1,069.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.40.

Prudential Financial Announces Dividend

Prudential Financial ( NYSE:PRU Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $2.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04 by ($0.10). Prudential Financial had a net margin of 0.09% and a return on equity of 14.05%. The business had revenue of $12.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.74 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 11.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 22nd. Prudential Financial’s payout ratio is 5,555.56%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Prudential Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $114.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on Prudential Financial in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays upped their price target on Prudential Financial from $88.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. VNET Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Prudential Financial in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on Prudential Financial from $86.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $99.58.

Prudential Financial Company Profile

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through PGIM, Retirement Strategies, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, and International Businesses segments.

