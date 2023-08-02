Carson Advisory Inc. Sells 1,173 Shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Carson Advisory Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 5.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,971 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,173 shares during the quarter. Duke Energy comprises 1.7% of Carson Advisory Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Carson Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $1,927,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC grew its stake in Duke Energy by 174.2% in the first quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 266 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Duke Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Lipe & Dalton grew its position in Duke Energy by 41.2% in the fourth quarter. Lipe & Dalton now owns 343 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Duke Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. 63.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Duke Energy Stock Up 0.6 %

DUK traded up $0.53 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $92.68. 1,387,704 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,897,331. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.77. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $91.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $95.44. The company has a market cap of $71.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.43. Duke Energy Co. has a one year low of $83.76 and a one year high of $113.67.

Duke Energy Increases Dividend

Duke Energy ( NYSE:DUK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by ($0.20). Duke Energy had a net margin of 8.89% and a return on equity of 8.39%. The company had revenue of $7.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.26 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.30 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.61 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 18th. Investors of record on Friday, August 18th will be issued a dividend of $1.025 per share. This represents a $4.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.42%. This is an increase from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 17th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 123.69%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $107.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $102.00 target price on shares of Duke Energy in a research note on Friday, July 21st. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $102.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Duke Energy from $112.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Sunday, June 11th. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their price objective on Duke Energy from $114.00 to $102.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Duke Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.82.

Duke Energy Company Profile

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I) and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, solar and wind sources, renewables, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

