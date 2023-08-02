Carson Advisory Inc. Sells 392 Shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Carson Advisory Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 12.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,780 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 392 shares during the period. Carson Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $589,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in META. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Meta Platforms in the first quarter valued at about $66,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Meta Platforms by 12.5% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,244,201 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $499,020,000 after buying an additional 249,926 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC lifted its stake in Meta Platforms by 284.0% in the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 3,356 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $746,000 after buying an additional 2,482 shares during the period. First Western Trust Bank acquired a new position in Meta Platforms in the first quarter valued at about $813,000. Finally, Oxford Financial Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Meta Platforms by 26.9% in the first quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 1,888 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $420,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

META has been the topic of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on Meta Platforms from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Meta Platforms from $300.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Loop Capital raised Meta Platforms from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $220.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Finally, Huber Research raised Meta Platforms from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, forty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $317.93.

Meta Platforms Price Performance

NASDAQ META traded down $9.98 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $312.73. The company had a trading volume of 16,535,061 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,014,242. The company has a market capitalization of $801.44 billion, a PE ratio of 37.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $286.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $228.31. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a twelve month low of $88.09 and a twelve month high of $326.20.

Insider Buying and Selling at Meta Platforms

In other Meta Platforms news, CFO Susan J. Li sold 10,643 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.81, for a total value of $2,488,439.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 73,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,292,119.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, COO Javier Olivan sold 7,640 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.81, for a total transaction of $1,786,308.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 75,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,689,830.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Susan J. Li sold 10,643 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.81, for a total value of $2,488,439.83. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 73,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,292,119.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 40,330 shares of company stock valued at $9,788,758 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 14.03% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms Profile

(Free Report)

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding META? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.