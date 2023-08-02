Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Insider Lange Bob De Sells 20,000 Shares

Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) insider Lange Bob De sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total transaction of $5,500,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 53,671 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,759,525. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

CAT traded down $1.08 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $287.57. 6,284,186 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,251,077. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.43. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12-month low of $160.60 and a 12-month high of $293.88. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $242.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $235.22. The company has a market cap of $148.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.25, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.13.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $5.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.57 by $0.98. Caterpillar had a net margin of 11.52% and a return on equity of 50.98%. The firm had revenue of $17.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.46 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.18 earnings per share. Caterpillar’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 17.88 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 20th will be issued a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 19th. This is a positive change from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.43%.

CAT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $279.00 to $334.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $274.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $288.00 to $263.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $275.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Caterpillar from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $263.57.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CAT. West Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Caterpillar in the second quarter worth $25,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Caterpillar by 272.4% in the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 108 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Caterpillar by 730.8% in the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 108 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. lifted its position in Caterpillar by 678.6% in the first quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 109 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TFC Financial Management Inc. lifted its position in Caterpillar by 470.8% in the first quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 137 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. 74.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

