Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) Given New $323.00 Price Target at Bank of America

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by analysts at Bank of America from $283.00 to $323.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Bank of America‘s price target points to a potential upside of 11.94% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on CAT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $228.00 to $225.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $263.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $185.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Citigroup upped their target price on Caterpillar from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Caterpillar from $273.00 to $275.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Caterpillar presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $246.37.

Caterpillar Price Performance

CAT stock opened at $288.54 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. Caterpillar has a twelve month low of $160.60 and a twelve month high of $288.78. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $242.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $235.22. The company has a market capitalization of $148.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.33, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.13.

Insider Transactions at Caterpillar

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $5.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.57 by $0.98. Caterpillar had a net margin of 11.52% and a return on equity of 50.98%. The firm had revenue of $17.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.46 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Caterpillar will post 17.88 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Cheryl H. Johnson sold 6,415 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $1,667,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,362 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,254,120. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Caterpillar

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. West Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Caterpillar in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Caterpillar by 272.4% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 108 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Caterpillar by 730.8% during the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 108 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 678.6% in the first quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 109 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TFC Financial Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 470.8% during the first quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 137 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. 74.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Caterpillar

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

