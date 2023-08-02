CBAK Energy Technology (CBAT) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

CBAK Energy Technology (NASDAQ:CBAT – Get Free Report) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, August 9th. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

CBAK Energy Technology (NASDAQ:CBAT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The electronics maker reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $42.40 million during the quarter. CBAK Energy Technology had a negative net margin of 5.48% and a negative return on equity of 6.77%.

Shares of CBAK Energy Technology stock opened at $1.29 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.19 and a 200-day moving average of $1.04. CBAK Energy Technology has a 52-week low of $0.74 and a 52-week high of $1.70.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded CBAK Energy Technology from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in CBAK Energy Technology by 30.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 42,974 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 9,980 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in CBAK Energy Technology by 31.8% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 79,432 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 19,149 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in CBAK Energy Technology during the first quarter worth about $29,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in CBAK Energy Technology by 7.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 354,123 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 23,030 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG acquired a new position in CBAK Energy Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

CBAK Energy Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells lithium batteries in Mainland China, the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its products are used in various applications, including electric vehicles, such as electric cars, electric buses, and hybrid electric cars and buses; light electric vehicles that include electric bicycles, electric motors, and sight-seeing cars; and electric tools, energy storage, uninterruptible power supply, and other high power applications, as well as cordless power tools.

