CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.59

CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 2nd, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.59 per share by the information technology services provider on Tuesday, September 12th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%.
CDW has raised its dividend by an average of 18.2% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 9 consecutive years. CDW has a dividend payout ratio of 22.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect CDW to earn $9.92 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.36 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 23.8%.
CDW Stock Up 5.8 %
Shares of CDW stock traded up $10.94 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $198.27. 563,059 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 855,365. The company has a market capitalization of $26.72 billion, a PE ratio of 23.47, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.10. CDW has a 52 week low of $147.91 and a 52 week high of $215.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of $180.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $185.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66.
Insider Activity
In other news, insider Christine A. Leahy purchased 3,050 shares of CDW stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $163.62 per share, for a total transaction of $499,041.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 68,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,227,931.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.85% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Trading of CDW
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CDW. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in CDW during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CDW during the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CDW in the 1st quarter valued at $66,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CDW during the 4th quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its stake in CDW by 129.5% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 459 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.73% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of CDW from $228.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Barclays started coverage on shares of CDW in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $198.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on CDW from $225.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on CDW in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on CDW from $200.00 to $185.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CDW presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $201.00.
About CDW
CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise, hybrid, and cloud capabilities across hybrid infrastructure, digital experience, and security.
