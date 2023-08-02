Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN) Short Interest Up 9.2% in July

Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,090,000 shares, a growth of 9.2% from the June 30th total of 2,830,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 241,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 12.8 days. Approximately 6.8% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Cedar Fair Trading Down 2.9 %

Cedar Fair stock traded down $1.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $37.69. 969,807 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 221,035. The stock has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.55 and a beta of 1.41. Cedar Fair has a 1-year low of $35.55 and a 1-year high of $47.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $40.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.58.

Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($2.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.91) by ($0.70). The business had revenue of $84.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.23 million. Cedar Fair had a net margin of 14.51% and a negative return on equity of 22.47%. As a group, research analysts predict that Cedar Fair will post 2.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cedar Fair Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 7th were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 6th. Cedar Fair’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.21%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Cedar Fair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Cedar Fair from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 21st. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 price target on shares of Cedar Fair in a research note on Friday, July 21st. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Cedar Fair in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Cedar Fair from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.50.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cedar Fair

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Cedar Fair by 0.4% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,009,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,962,000 after purchasing an additional 19,777 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Cedar Fair by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,882,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,840,000 after buying an additional 324,501 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Cedar Fair by 36.8% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,516,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,688,000 after buying an additional 946,782 shares during the period. Natixis lifted its stake in shares of Cedar Fair by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Natixis now owns 3,071,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,980,000 after buying an additional 1,535,800 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Cedar Fair by 37.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,002,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,512,000 after buying an additional 542,710 shares during the period. 64.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cedar Fair

Cedar Fair, L.P. owns and operates amusement and water parks, and complementary resort facilities in the United States and Canada. Its amusement parks include Cedar Point located on Lake Erie between Cleveland and Toledo in Sandusky, Ohio; Knott's Berry Farm near Los Angeles, California; Canada's Wonderland near Toronto, Ontario; Kings Island near Cincinnati, Ohio; Carowinds in Charlotte, North Carolina; Kings Dominion situated near Richmond, Virginia; California's Great America located in Santa Clara, California; Dorney Park in Pennsylvania; Worlds of Fun located in Kansas City, Missouri; Valleyfair situated near Minneapolis/St.

