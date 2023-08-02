Cellectar Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLRB) Short Interest Update

Cellectar Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLRB – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 139,100 shares, a growth of 8.9% from the June 30th total of 127,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 37,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.7 days. Currently, 1.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CLRB. AIGH Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Cellectar Biosciences by 434.3% during the 4th quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 931,888 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,594,000 after buying an additional 757,466 shares during the last quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC grew its stake in Cellectar Biosciences by 122.8% during the 1st quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 458,245 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 252,570 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Cellectar Biosciences by 31.3% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 166,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 39,700 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Cellectar Biosciences by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 157,146 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 6,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1900 Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Cellectar Biosciences by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. 17.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cellectar Biosciences stock traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.87. 22,720 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 46,167. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.66. The company has a market cap of $18.22 million, a PE ratio of -0.49 and a beta of 1.32. Cellectar Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $1.25 and a fifty-two week high of $6.76.

Cellectar Biosciences ( NASDAQ:CLRB Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.75) by ($0.01). On average, analysts expect that Cellectar Biosciences will post -2.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on CLRB shares. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Cellectar Biosciences from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cellectar Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Cellectar Biosciences, Inc, a clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of drugs for the treatment of cancer. Its lead phospholipid drug conjugate (PDC) candidate is CLR 131 (iopofosine I-131), which is in Phase 2 clinical study for patients with B-cell malignancies; Phase 2a clinical study for patients with relapsed or refractory (r/r) Waldenstrom's macroglobulinemia cohort, r/r multiple myeloma (MM) cohort, and r/r non-Hodgkin's lymphoma cohort; Phase 1 clinical study for r/r pediatric patients with select solid tumors, lymphomas, and malignant brain tumors; and Phase 1 clinical study for r/r pediatric patients with head and neck cancer.

