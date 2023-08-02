Celularity Inc. (NASDAQ:CELU) Short Interest Up 8.3% in July

Celularity Inc. (NASDAQ:CELU – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,690,000 shares, a growth of 8.3% from the June 30th total of 1,560,000 shares. Approximately 1.9% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 637,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.7 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Celularity

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CELU. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in Celularity in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in Celularity in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Celularity in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Celularity in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Celularity in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.02% of the company’s stock.

Celularity Trading Down 3.5 %

Shares of CELU traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.38. 703,241 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 637,802. Celularity has a twelve month low of $0.34 and a twelve month high of $3.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.67.

Celularity Company Profile

Celularity ( NASDAQ:CELU Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 22nd. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.02. Celularity had a negative return on equity of 0.32% and a net margin of 81.64%. The company had revenue of $3.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.90 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Celularity will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Celularity Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops off-the-shelf placental-derived allogeneic cell therapies for the treatment of cancer, immune, and infectious diseases. It operates through three segments: Cell Therapy, Degenerative Disease, and BioBanking. The company's lead therapeutic programs include CYCART-19, an allogeneic CAR-T cell for the treatment of non-Hodkin's lymphoma (NHL) and mantle cell lymphoma (MCL); CYNK-001, an allogeneic unmodified natural killer cell that is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML); and APPL-001, a genetically modified placental-derived mesenchymal-like adherent stromal cell for the treatment of Crohn's disease.

