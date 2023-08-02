Centerra Gold Inc. (NYSE:CGAU) Increases Dividend to $0.05 Per Share

Centerra Gold Inc. (NYSE:CGAU – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, July 31st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be given a dividend of 0.053 per share on Tuesday, August 29th. This represents a $0.21 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 14th. This is a boost from Centerra Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05.
Centerra Gold Price Performance
CGAU stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.93. The stock had a trading volume of 34,413 shares, compared to its average volume of 192,109. Centerra Gold has a 52 week low of $3.77 and a 52 week high of $7.71. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.31.
Centerra Gold (NYSE:CGAU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $184.52 million for the quarter. Centerra Gold had a negative net margin of 34.71% and a negative return on equity of 6.81%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.12) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Centerra Gold will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Analysts Set New Price Targets
CGAU has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Centerra Gold from C$8.00 to C$9.50 in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. CIBC decreased their price target on shares of Centerra Gold from C$12.00 to C$11.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Raymond James raised shares of Centerra Gold from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Centerra Gold in a report on Thursday, May 25th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, National Bank Financial reduced their target price on shares of Centerra Gold from C$13.00 to C$12.50 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.64.
Get Our Latest Research Report on CGAU
Centerra Gold Company Profile
Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Turkey, and internationally. The company explores for gold, copper, and molybdenum deposits. Its flagship projects include the 100% owned Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada; and the Öksüt Gold Mine located in Turkey.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Centerra Gold
- How Technical Indicators Can Help You Find Oversold Stocks
- SoFi Downgraded: Here’s How To Still Make Money
- How to Invest in Fertilizer
- 3 Things to Love About Roku’s Earnings
- Most Volatile Stocks, What Investors Need to Know
- PetMed Express: A Stock To Watch For A Potential Turnaround
Receive News & Ratings for Centerra Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centerra Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.