Centerra Gold (NYSE:CGAU) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Centerra Gold (NYSE:CGAU – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.01), Yahoo Finance reports. Centerra Gold had a negative return on equity of 6.81% and a negative net margin of 34.71%. The business had revenue of $184.52 million for the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.12) EPS.

Centerra Gold Stock Down 6.6 %

Shares of CGAU opened at $5.95 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.31. Centerra Gold has a 52 week low of $3.77 and a 52 week high of $7.71.

Centerra Gold Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.053 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 14th. This represents a $0.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.56%. This is a positive change from Centerra Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Centerra Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently -16.67%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Trading of Centerra Gold

Several research firms have commented on CGAU. Raymond James raised Centerra Gold from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. CIBC lowered their target price on Centerra Gold from C$12.00 to C$11.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Scotiabank initiated coverage on Centerra Gold in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. TD Securities upgraded Centerra Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Centerra Gold from C$8.00 to C$9.50 in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.64.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Centerra Gold by 4.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,492,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,659,000 after buying an additional 70,260 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Portfolios Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Centerra Gold during the first quarter valued at approximately $575,000. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Centerra Gold during the first quarter valued at approximately $12,918,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Centerra Gold by 34.9% during the first quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 161,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,040,000 after purchasing an additional 41,697 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in shares of Centerra Gold by 14.3% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 230,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,489,000 after purchasing an additional 28,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.56% of the company’s stock.

Centerra Gold Company Profile

Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Turkey, and internationally. The company explores for gold, copper, and molybdenum deposits. Its flagship projects include the 100% owned Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada; and the Öksüt Gold Mine located in Turkey.

