Centerspace (NYSE:CSR) Given New $67.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Centerspace (NYSE:CSR – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $62.00 to $67.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 1.67% from the stock’s previous close.

CSR has been the topic of several other research reports. Raymond James raised Centerspace from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 26th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Centerspace from $66.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Colliers Securities raised Centerspace from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.80.

Shares of CSR stock traded up $3.77 on Wednesday, reaching $65.90. The stock had a trading volume of 434 shares, compared to its average volume of 77,416. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $61.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $985.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.93. Centerspace has a 12 month low of $51.26 and a 12 month high of $90.00.

In other Centerspace news, Director Mark Okey Decker, Jr. bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $58.85 per share, for a total transaction of $58,850.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 54,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,192,730.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its stake in Centerspace by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 36,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,122,000 after buying an additional 5,136 shares in the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Centerspace by 7.5% during the first quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 165,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,020,000 after purchasing an additional 11,473 shares in the last quarter. Capital Square LLC increased its stake in shares of Centerspace by 35.1% during the first quarter. Capital Square LLC now owns 5,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 1,390 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Centerspace during the first quarter valued at approximately $512,000. Finally, Penn Capital Management Company LLC grew its holdings in shares of Centerspace by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC now owns 44,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,610,000 after buying an additional 2,308 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.27% of the company’s stock.

Centerspace is an owner and operator of apartment communities committed to providing great homes by focusing on integrity and serving others. Founded in 1970, as of March 31, 2023, Centerspace owned interests in 75 apartment communities consisting of 13,497 apartment homes located in Colorado, Minnesota, Montana, Nebraska, North Dakota, and South Dakota.

