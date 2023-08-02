Centessa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNTA) Sees Large Volume Increase

Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:CNTA – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 2,044,056 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 1,063% from the previous session’s volume of 175,691 shares.The stock last traded at $7.11 and had previously closed at $7.41.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CNTA shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, June 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.33.

Centessa Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 5.1 %

The company has a current ratio of 12.95, a quick ratio of 12.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market capitalization of $672.14 million, a P/E ratio of -3.02 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.70.

Centessa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNTA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by ($0.14). Analysts anticipate that Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc will post -1.77 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Antoine Yver sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.45, for a total transaction of $28,925.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 783,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,484,643.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Antoine Yver sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.45, for a total transaction of $28,925.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 783,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,484,643.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Tia L. Bush sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.48, for a total transaction of $35,840.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 157,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $703,816.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Centessa Pharmaceuticals

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CNTA. BVF Inc. IL boosted its holdings in shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals by 36.7% in the 1st quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 9,423,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,279,000 after buying an additional 2,528,870 shares during the last quarter. EcoR1 Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals by 61.7% in the 4th quarter. EcoR1 Capital LLC now owns 5,232,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,220,000 after buying an additional 1,995,927 shares during the last quarter. Tanager Wealth Management LLP bought a new position in shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $5,823,000. Sio Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $1,339,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals by 1,810.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 315,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $977,000 after purchasing an additional 298,641 shares during the period. 70.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Centessa Pharmaceuticals

Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and delivers medicines to patients. Its pipeline products include SerpinPC, an activated protein C inhibitor, which is in Phase IIa clinical development for the treatment of hemophilia A and B; and ORX750, an orally administered OX2R agonist for the treatment of NT1 with potential expansion into other sleep disorders.

