Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS) Holdings Increased by Essex Investment Management Co. LLC

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS – Free Report) by 23.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,786 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 7,394 shares during the quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC owned about 0.12% of Century Communities worth $2,479,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of Century Communities by 381.8% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 978 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 775 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its position in shares of Century Communities by 121.1% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 829 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Century Communities in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $120,000. State of Wyoming grew its stake in shares of Century Communities by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 2,596 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in shares of Century Communities by 125.4% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,527 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,406 shares during the last quarter. 89.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Century Communities alerts:

Century Communities Stock Down 0.3 %

CCS traded down $0.20 on Wednesday, reaching $77.87. 1,534 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 256,053. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $72.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.65. Century Communities, Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.26 and a 52-week high of $82.70. The company has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.17 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.52.

Century Communities Dividend Announcement

Century Communities ( NYSE:CCS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The construction company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.64. The firm had revenue of $818.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $718.45 million. Century Communities had a net margin of 7.87% and a return on equity of 14.70%. The firm’s revenue was down 27.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.78 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Century Communities, Inc. will post 5.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st were paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 30th. Century Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.63%.

Insider Transactions at Century Communities

In other news, CFO David L. Messenger sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.13, for a total value of $3,155,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 175,001 shares in the company, valued at $12,272,820.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 12.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CCS shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Century Communities in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Century Communities from $82.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $89.00 target price on shares of Century Communities in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Century Communities has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.33.

About Century Communities

(Free Report)

Century Communities, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, construction, marketing, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes. It is also involved in the entitlement and development of the underlying land; and provision of mortgage, title, and insurance services to its homebuyers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Century Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Century Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.