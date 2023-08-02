Ceragon Networks (NASDAQ:CRNT) Given Buy Rating at Needham & Company LLC

Ceragon Networks (NASDAQ:CRNT – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $5.25 price objective on the communications equipment provider’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 147.64% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, StockNews.com cut Ceragon Networks from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 7th.

Shares of CRNT stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $2.12. The company had a trading volume of 875,952 shares, compared to its average volume of 267,492. Ceragon Networks has a 12-month low of $1.55 and a 12-month high of $2.87. The company has a market capitalization of $178.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.00 and a beta of 1.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.04 and a 200-day moving average of $1.91.

Ceragon Networks (NASDAQ:CRNT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Ceragon Networks had a positive return on equity of 0.84% and a negative net margin of 1.02%. The company had revenue of $83.41 million during the quarter.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. grew its position in Ceragon Networks by 32.8% in the 4th quarter. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. now owns 2,412,135 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,607,000 after acquiring an additional 595,380 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ceragon Networks by 772.5% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 543,037 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,157,000 after purchasing an additional 480,796 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Ceragon Networks by 118.5% during the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 422,057 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $806,000 after buying an additional 228,857 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Ceragon Networks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $436,000. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ceragon Networks during the first quarter worth $327,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.53% of the company’s stock.

Ceragon Networks Ltd. provides wireless transport solutions for cellular operators and other wireless service providers. Its solutions use microwave and millimeter wave radio technology to transfer telecommunication traffic between base stations, small/distributed cells, and service provider's network.

