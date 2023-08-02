CHAR Technologies (CVE:YES) Trading Up 2.9%

CHAR Technologies Ltd. (CVE:YES – Get Free Report) shares were up 2.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.72 and last traded at C$0.72. Approximately 24,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 76% from the average daily volume of 100,418 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.70.

CHAR Technologies Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.63. The company has a market capitalization of C$71.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.29 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.21.

CHAR Technologies Company Profile

CHAR Technologies Ltd., a cleantech development and services company, engages in the conversion of organic waste into renewable gases and biocarbon products. It offers SulfaCHAR, an activated charcoal; CleanFyre, a solid biofuel; and high temperature pyrolysis technology, which transform organic waste streams to renewable outputs, as well as converting woody materials.

