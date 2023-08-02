Chase Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CCF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Chase Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CCF – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 44,400 shares, a drop of 9.2% from the June 30th total of 48,900 shares. Currently, 0.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 40,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Insider Activity at Chase

In other Chase news, CEO Adam Chase sold 1,500 shares of Chase stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.65, for a total value of $188,475.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 188,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,652,984.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,500 shares of company stock valued at $528,255. Corporate insiders own 13.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in Chase by 28.2% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 573 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Chase by 151.4% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 636 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Chase by 46.7% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 902 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Chase by 57.4% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,089 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Chase in the 1st quarter valued at $205,000. Institutional investors own 69.53% of the company’s stock.

Chase Price Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:CCF traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $125.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 119,264 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,350. Chase has a 52 week low of $79.00 and a 52 week high of $135.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 5.16 and a quick ratio of 3.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.96 and a beta of 0.73. The company’s fifty day moving average is $103.75.

Chase (NYSEAMERICAN:CCF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 6th. The construction company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $106.65 million during the quarter. Chase had a net margin of 9.59% and a return on equity of 11.94%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Chase in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Chase Company Profile

Chase Corporation, a specialty chemicals company, engages in the manufacture and sale of protective materials for various applications in North America, Asia, the Middle East, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Adhesives, Sealants and Additives; Industrial Tapes; and Corrosion Protection and Waterproofing.

Featured Stories

