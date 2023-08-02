Chase (NYSEAMERICAN:CCF) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Chase Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CCF – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 53,042 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 44% from the previous session’s volume of 36,747 shares.The stock last traded at $126.00 and had previously closed at $126.26.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Chase in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

The company has a quick ratio of 3.12, a current ratio of 5.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.96 and a beta of 0.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $103.75.

Chase (NYSEAMERICAN:CCF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 6th. The construction company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $106.65 million for the quarter. Chase had a return on equity of 11.94% and a net margin of 9.59%.

In related news, CEO Adam Chase sold 1,500 shares of Chase stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.63, for a total transaction of $164,445.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 189,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,801,744.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 4,500 shares of company stock valued at $528,255 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 13.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CCF. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Chase during the 2nd quarter worth $817,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Chase during the 2nd quarter worth $333,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in Chase by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,400 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $356,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Chase by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 42,322 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,432,000 after buying an additional 3,578 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Chase by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 83,170 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $8,710,000 after buying an additional 3,621 shares in the last quarter. 69.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Chase Corporation, a specialty chemicals company, engages in the manufacture and sale of protective materials for various applications in North America, Asia, the Middle East, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Adhesives, Sealants and Additives; Industrial Tapes; and Corrosion Protection and Waterproofing.

