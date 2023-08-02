Chenghe Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:CHEAW) Short Interest Update

Chenghe Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:CHEAW – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a drop of 8.3% from the June 30th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Chenghe Acquisition Stock Performance
Shares of CHEAW stock remained flat at $0.09 during midday trading on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.06 and a 200 day moving average of $0.06. Chenghe Acquisition has a 12-month low of $0.01 and a 12-month high of $0.50.
About Chenghe Acquisition
