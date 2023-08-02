China Hongqiao Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CHHQF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

China Hongqiao Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CHHQF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 27,485,400 shares, an increase of 5.1% from the June 30th total of 26,162,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 137,427.0 days.

China Hongqiao Group Stock Performance

CHHQF remained flat at $0.86 during midday trading on Wednesday. China Hongqiao Group has a 1 year low of $0.86 and a 1 year high of $1.03. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.94.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of China Hongqiao Group from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 17th.

China Hongqiao Group Company Profile

China Hongqiao Group Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures and sells aluminum products in the People's Republic of China and Indonesia. The company's products include molten aluminum alloys, aluminum alloy ingots, aluminum busbars, aluminum alloy processing, and alumina products.

See Also

