Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) Shares Purchased by Moors & Cabot Inc.

Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,611 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Chubb were worth $1,866,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Investors Research Corp grew its holdings in Chubb by 24.1% during the fourth quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 247 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Chubb by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 1,165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Chubb by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its stake in Chubb by 10.1% in the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Chubb by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $883,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.39% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Stock Performance

Shares of CB traded up $1.80 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $205.02. The company had a trading volume of 437,430 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,837,290. The firm has a market cap of $84.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.60, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.64. The business has a fifty day moving average of $193.32 and a 200-day moving average of $200.60. Chubb Limited has a 12 month low of $173.78 and a 12 month high of $231.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Chubb ( NYSE:CB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $4.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.41 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $10.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.24 billion. Chubb had a net margin of 12.47% and a return on equity of 13.56%. The company’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.20 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Chubb Limited will post 17.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chubb declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Monday, June 12th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Chubb Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 7th. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th were given a dividend of $0.86 per share. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. This is a positive change from Chubb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 15th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.71%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Annmarie T. Hagan sold 1,187 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.81, for a total transaction of $251,418.47. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 13,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,803,093.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Annmarie T. Hagan sold 1,187 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.81, for a total transaction of $251,418.47. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 13,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,803,093.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider John J. Lupica sold 8,398 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.74, for a total transaction of $1,778,192.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 154,049 shares in the company, valued at $32,618,335.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CB has been the topic of a number of research reports. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of Chubb in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Chubb from $229.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Chubb from $237.00 to $221.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Chubb from $241.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Chubb from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $241.57.

Chubb Company Profile

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

