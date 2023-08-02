Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) Stock Holdings Increased by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 0.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 72,841 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 533 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Chubb were worth $14,144,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CB. Hodges Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Chubb by 42.1% in the 4th quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,978,000 after buying an additional 3,998 shares in the last quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Chubb by 16.6% in the 4th quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 2,994 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $660,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN lifted its position in Chubb by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 7,380 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,628,000 after buying an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Chubb by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $518,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Chubb by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 119,904 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,463,000 after acquiring an additional 2,765 shares during the last quarter. 87.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Chubb alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Chubb from $248.00 to $237.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Chubb from $260.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Chubb from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Chubb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Chubb in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $192.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $241.57.

Chubb Price Performance

CB stock traded up $1.92 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $205.14. The stock had a trading volume of 191,976 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,835,271. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $193.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $200.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market cap of $84.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.64. Chubb Limited has a 1-year low of $173.78 and a 1-year high of $231.37.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $4.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.41 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $10.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.24 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 13.56% and a net margin of 12.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.20 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Chubb Limited will post 17.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chubb Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th were paid a $0.86 dividend. This is a positive change from Chubb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 15th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.71%.

Chubb declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Monday, June 12th that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to buy up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity at Chubb

In related news, CAO Annmarie T. Hagan sold 1,187 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.81, for a total transaction of $251,418.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 13,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,803,093.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Annmarie T. Hagan sold 1,187 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.81, for a total transaction of $251,418.47. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 13,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,803,093.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider John J. Lupica sold 8,398 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.74, for a total transaction of $1,778,192.52. Following the sale, the insider now owns 154,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,618,335.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

About Chubb

(Free Report)

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Chubb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.