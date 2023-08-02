Cidel Asset Management Inc. Buys Shares of 1,528 Duolingo, Inc. (NYSE:DUOL)

Cidel Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Duolingo, Inc. (NYSE:DUOL – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DUOL. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Duolingo in the first quarter worth about $2,447,000. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Duolingo by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 44,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,151,000 after purchasing an additional 5,100 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC grew its stake in Duolingo by 9.5% in the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 11,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,571,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Duolingo by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 3,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new position in Duolingo in the first quarter worth about $3,676,000. 70.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Duolingo

In other news, insider Robert Meese sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $60,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 197,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,580,150. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Robert Meese sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $60,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 197,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,580,150. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Ahn Luis Von sold 33,334 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.17, for a total value of $5,105,768.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 64,374 shares of company stock worth $9,827,780 in the last ninety days. 19.85% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on DUOL. JMP Securities cut Duolingo from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Duolingo from $105.00 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Barclays boosted their target price on Duolingo from $131.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Duolingo from $127.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Duolingo from $115.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Duolingo currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $142.38.

Duolingo Price Performance

NYSE:DUOL traded down $5.69 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $146.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 71,768 shares, compared to its average volume of 589,710. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $149.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $129.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.65 and a current ratio of 3.65. Duolingo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $64.73 and a twelve month high of $168.40.

Duolingo (NYSE:DUOL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.18. Duolingo had a negative return on equity of 9.22% and a negative net margin of 12.38%. The business had revenue of $115.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.86 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.31) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Duolingo, Inc. will post -0.6 EPS for the current year.

Duolingo Company Profile

Duolingo, Inc operates as a mobile learning platform in the United States, China, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers courses in 40 different languages, including Spanish, English, French, German, Italian, Portuguese, Japanese, and Chinese through its Duolingo app. It also provides a digital language proficiency assessment exam.

