Cidel Asset Management Inc. Cuts Stake in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Cidel Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Free Report) by 96.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,825 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 135,771 shares during the period. Cidel Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $512,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Ross Stores during the 1st quarter valued at about $87,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Ross Stores in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 20,004 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,810,000 after buying an additional 1,085 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 27.4% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 12,174 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,128,000 after buying an additional 2,615 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 163,788 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $14,826,000 after buying an additional 1,470 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.89% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Barbara Rentler sold 11,866 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.54, for a total value of $1,216,739.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 325,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,363,132.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ROST traded down $1.60 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $112.39. The stock had a trading volume of 301,859 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,274,317. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 1 year low of $80.69 and a 1 year high of $122.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $108.32 and its 200-day moving average is $108.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.99.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 18th. The apparel retailer reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.03. Ross Stores had a net margin of 8.19% and a return on equity of 36.62%. The company had revenue of $4.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.97 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 6th were given a $0.335 dividend. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 5th. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.71%.

ROST has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Ross Stores from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Ross Stores in a report on Thursday, June 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $112.00 price objective on the stock. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $115.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. SpectralCast restated a “downgrade” rating on shares of Ross Stores in a report on Monday, June 26th. Finally, VNET Group restated an “initiates” rating on shares of Ross Stores in a report on Thursday, June 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Ross Stores presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.65.

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names in the United States. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

