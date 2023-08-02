Cidel Asset Management Inc. Has $679,000 Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM)

Cidel Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM – Free Report) by 144.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,883 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,883 shares during the quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF were worth $679,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MTUM. TimeScale Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 900.0% in the first quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 1,202.4% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 493 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of BATS:MTUM traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $146.77. The stock had a trading volume of 393,788 shares. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $81.37 and a 12 month high of $113.60. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $142.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $141.38. The company has a market cap of $10.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.35 and a beta of 0.91.

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Momentum SR Variant index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities, selected and weighted based on price appreciation over 6- and 12-month periods and low volatility over the past 3 years.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTUM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.