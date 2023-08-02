Cidel Asset Management Inc. Purchases New Stake in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Cidel Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 863 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $287,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Summit Global Investments acquired a new stake in ANSYS in the first quarter valued at about $1,483,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its position in ANSYS by 14.1% in the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 43,100 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $14,344,000 after purchasing an additional 5,340 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of ANSYS by 2,542.5% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 157,466 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $52,405,000 after buying an additional 151,507 shares during the period. KBC Group NV raised its stake in shares of ANSYS by 32.2% during the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 59,961 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $19,955,000 after purchasing an additional 14,596 shares during the period. Finally, Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new position in ANSYS in the 1st quarter worth about $270,000. 89.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Mizuho increased their price objective on ANSYS from $280.00 to $310.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Barclays raised their price target on ANSYS from $292.00 to $303.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 14th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on ANSYS from $310.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. StockNews.com upgraded ANSYS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on ANSYS from $326.00 to $347.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, ANSYS presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $315.33.

In related news, SVP Janet Lee sold 2,580 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.21, for a total value of $841,621.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 20,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,684,369.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other ANSYS news, SVP Janet Lee sold 2,580 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.21, for a total transaction of $841,621.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,491 shares in the company, valued at $6,684,369.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ajei Gopal sold 52,221 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.01, for a total transaction of $17,129,010.21. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 213,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $70,186,595.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 70,238 shares of company stock worth $23,261,277 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ANSS traded down $8.92 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $327.81. 105,613 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 473,635. The company has a market capitalization of $28.41 billion, a PE ratio of 53.20, a PEG ratio of 10.26 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $329.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $308.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 2.13. ANSYS, Inc. has a one year low of $194.23 and a one year high of $351.23.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The software maker reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $509.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $492.15 million. ANSYS had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 25.74%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that ANSYS, Inc. will post 6.67 earnings per share for the current year.

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. It offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its multiphysics engineering simulation technologies are built and enables engineers to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, electronics, and optical elements in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite and the cloud; power analysis and optimization software suite that manages the power budget, power delivery integrity, and power-induced noise in an electronic design; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

