Cielo S.A. (OTCMKTS:CIOXY) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.01 Per Share

Cielo S.A. (OTCMKTS:CIOXY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, August 2nd, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 14th will be given a dividend of 0.0099 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, August 29th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 11th. This is a boost from Cielo’s previous dividend of $0.0095234.

Cielo Stock Performance

CIOXY stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.86. 83,359 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 50,653. Cielo has a fifty-two week low of $0.75 and a fifty-two week high of $1.18. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.94.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Cielo from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th.

Cielo Company Profile

Cielo SA, through its subsidiaries, provides payment services in Brazil. It is involved in the provision of services related to credit and debit cards, and other payment methods, including signing up of merchants and service providers; rental, installation, and maintenance of point of sale terminals; and data capture and processing of electronic and manual transactions.

