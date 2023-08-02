Citi Trends, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRN) Short Interest Down 9.3% in July

Citi Trends, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRN – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 539,400 shares, a drop of 9.3% from the June 30th total of 595,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 150,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.6 days. Approximately 6.8% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CTRN. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Citi Trends by 4.6% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 20,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $625,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Citi Trends by 301.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 63,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,934,000 after purchasing an additional 47,389 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Citi Trends by 14.9% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 50,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,538,000 after purchasing an additional 6,498 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Citi Trends by 45.4% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 5,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 1,564 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Citi Trends by 14.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 691,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,165,000 after purchasing an additional 85,495 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CTRN traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $18.48. The stock had a trading volume of 51,821 shares, compared to its average volume of 142,585. Citi Trends has a 12 month low of $14.20 and a 12 month high of $35.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $153.57 million, a PE ratio of 6.85 and a beta of 2.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $17.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.34.

Citi Trends ( NASDAQ:CTRN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 23rd. The company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.24). Citi Trends had a return on equity of 0.50% and a net margin of 2.88%. The firm had revenue of $179.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.10 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Citi Trends will post -0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on CTRN shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Citi Trends in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. DA Davidson started coverage on Citi Trends in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Citi Trends has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.50.

Citi Trends, Inc operates as a value retailer of fashion apparel, accessories, and home goods. It offers apparel, such as fashion sportswear and footwear for men and ladies, as well as apparel for kids, including newborns, infants, toddlers, boys, and girls; sleepwear, lingerie, and scrubs for ladies; and kids uniforms and accessories.

